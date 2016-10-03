Hospital team take on the colour challenge

A team of more than 30 nurses, staff and families from Stoke Mandeville Hospital’s Ward 9 will be becoming human rainbows for Florence Nightingale Hospice at the Charity’s Colour Rush event at ALF Green Park in Aston Clinton on Sunday, October 9.

Organiser and Ward 9 deputy ward sister, Sarah Brown, said: “I was looking for an event which looked fun and I found Colour Rush. I spoke to a colleague and we both agreed it would be fun, then I asked others in my team and they agreed, it snowballed from there really.”

Ward 9 specialises in treating older patients who are admitted to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for treatment, and who are often referred to the hospice for day care or other services such as the Lymphoedema Clinic.

Sarah said: “I chose Florence Nightingale Hospice as I am already a supporter and have attended other events. I also thought it would be nice to support a charity on our hospital premises.”

Sarah has gathered the team of nurses, HCA, housekeeper, ward managers and lead nurse/matron will also be participating, and some of the staff are also enrolling their children.

Colour Rush needs to raise at least £10,000 for the hospice this year, and the charity hopes to have over 600 taking part in two races, at 11am and 2pm. Ward 9 will be taking part in the 2pm wave, because some of their team will have been working the night shift on the ward the night before.

Sarah added: “We are all running for the same reason, for fun and to raise money as a team. Our initial target is £500 and I am hoping to really raise a load more. We recently held a ward fundraiser to help another charity and it was well received.”

The Ward 9 team has a justgiving page and has also set up a text donation number. Just text CCRR50 £5 to 70070 to donate £5 towards their target – all sponsorship goes directly to the Florence Nightingale Hospice and helps people learn to live with life-limiting illnesses as well as taking care of those at the end of life.

Bucks Herald readers have until Friday, October 7 to register, by calling Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity on 01296 429 975. Find out more about Florence Nightingale Hospice at www.fnhospice.org.uk