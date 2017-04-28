HOPE NOT HATE picnic comes to Aylesbury this Sunday

Come and meet your neighbors and get to know your local community this Sunday

John Cowell, organiser said: "The event is in Aylesbury on Sunday the 30th April 2017 between 12:00 to 14:00 at Meadowcroft playing fields (at the junction of Meadowcroft and Brunswick Close HP19 9HH.)

"The idea came about when I was leafleting in the Quarrendon area - I noticed a lot of high fences and division between communities.

"This was coupled with a lot of people saying different ethnic communities weren't integrating and there was a huge cultural divide.

"These kinds of conversations really are concerning - and that's eventually what got me thinking about this event, so we get the community talking to each other and spreading ideas!

"I want to encourage people to come to the park and meet their neighbours

"If we have strong communities integrated together, we can all help each other and support each other

"If we don't have these conversations and keep the barriers - it makes people more vulnerable!

"To start with there was no response at all. But as time has gone on, more and more people have got in touch via social media - and now loads of people will be coming from all over Aylesbury to the event.

"It's all about sending a positive message to bring people together!

"Communities are being manipulated by the media but in reality, we're not that different from each other.