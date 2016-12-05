Honour a surprise from scouts for Ollie

The 1st Aston Clinton Scout Troop hosted a surprise presentation to Oliver Gardiner, 12, with the Medal for Meritorious Conduct presented by Tim Kidd, UK Chief Commissioner of The Scout Movement and James Palin, Bucks County Commissioner.

Oliver, known as Ollie, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year, said: “I was very surprised! My parents have said they are really proud of me and I am now looking forward to meeting Bear Grylls! I am very happy that everyone has been so helpful and supporting at Scouts and all my friends.”

Tim Kidd said: “Ollie is a brilliant example of a scout who deserves this rare honour, earned by a young person of the most exceptional character. It is fantastic to see the excellent support of the volunteers in the group making it possible for him to continue in scouting and how the group and wider community have been supporting him and the fundraising campaign.”

Ollie, who is now undergoing revolutionary new treatment which is estimated to cost around £440,000, will be invited to the St George’s Day Parade at Windsor Castle, where he will meet a member of the Royal Family as well Bear Grylls in a day of celebration and achievement. Visit www.olliesfund.com