Honk! the musical brings ugly duckling fairytale to Thame

Honk!, an award-winning musical based on the story of The Ugly Duckling, the much-loved fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, is Thame Players’ next production.

It opens on Tuesday, July 11 at the Players Theatre and runs until Saturday, July 15. Performance times are Tuesday to Friday at 7.45pm, Saturday at 5pm only.

Tickets are £9, concessions £8, available from Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, call 01844 217228 or online from www.thameplayers.co.uk

It is the first musical the Players have staged for 14 years and is fully orchestrated.

It tells the story of Ugly, an aesthetically challenged duck, who finds himself pushed out by other members of the duck yard, taking him on an adventure that enables him to discover the true meaning of being different.

Created by the celebrated British duo George Stiles and Anthony Drew, known for other hit shows including Mary Poppins and Half A Sixpence, and the winner of multiple awards, Honk! is sure to delight audiences with its sparkling wit and memorable score.

The cast includes 14 adults and eight children who play a range of delightful and less delightful characters, from frogs and geese to turkeys and mandarin ducks.

Tom Mackriell, director of the Thame Players’ production, said: “Honk! has been an exciting and fun experience for everyone involved. Each cast member has taken on all the challenges given to them with passion and confidence - their commitment and enthusiasm will ensure this production is a big success.

“This is my third time of being involved with Honk! and each time I find something new and exciting about it. The story carries such important messages about inclusion and diversity, especially important in today’s society, so I think that Honk! will always remain poignant and current. I can’t wait to see it on the stage here in Thame.”