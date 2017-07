Winslow Market Square has undergone a dramatic transformation this week - to become a film set.

Hollywood star Domhnall Gleeson is in town to shoot scenes for a forthcoming film entitled The Little Stranger.

Winslow Market Square, dressed for the filming of 'The Little Stranger'. PNL-170607-131533009

The crew is filming in Market Sqaure today and tomorrow, and on Monday in Horn Street.

Traffic management is in place to ensure smooth flow through Winslow.

With thanks to Jake McNulty and Malcolm McPartlan for the images.

Winslow Market Square, dressed for the filming of 'The Little Stranger'. PNL-170607-130945009