Holding a summer event for kids over the school holidays in Aylesbury Vale? Tell us about it

The summer holidays are here, and right across Aylesbury Vale various activities are starting to help entertain school-aged children during the holidays.

Be it week-long or day-long camps, special guests or fun activities there is bound to be something to occupy and amuse children of all ages.

Here at The Bucks Herald we know about many of the events that are on offer (see more details below) but there are more that we probably have not yet heard about, and this is where we need your help.

If you’re involved with or your child is attending a summer activity and you want the rest of Aylesbury to know about it, e-mail more details to neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk or call 01296 619731.

We welcome your photos and we may even be able to send one of our photographers out to capture some of the action too!

Here are a selection of summer events in the Vale this week to get you started:

Daily from 10am - summer workshops at the Queen’s Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury - including craft and pottery themed days. Please visit www.qpc.org for more details - some workshops are already sold out.

Every day from 8am to 6.30pm - Jonathan Page Play Centre summer holiday playscheme - this week’s theme is patterns. Playscheme suitable for children aged between 4-13. Call the centre on 01296 336413 to check on the availability of places.

Wednesday July 26 - Titan the robot returns to Friars Square Shopping Centre. Three live shows at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm. The shows are free to see and will be full of music and entertainment.

Thursday July 27 - Aylesbury Thursdays - fun activities will take place in Kingsbury every Thursday between 11am and 3pm. This week there will be bouncy castles, a demolition derby, wakka tube, pillow bash and a bungee run. £2.50 to have fun with any of these activities.