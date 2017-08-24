Historic day for charter market as trader is commemorated

It was a historic day for Thame Charter Market as it celebrated its most successful event and also commemorated one of the traders.

During the Community Market Day held on Tuesday, fruit and veg trader Terry Hankins was presented with a silver plate to celebrate operating for more than 35 years.

It makes him the longest serving trader at the town’s weekly Tuesday charter market.

Terry was presented with the award next to his fruit and vegetable stall by Mike Broun, chairman of Thame Market Traders Co-Operative, and the Mayor of Thame, Cllr Tom Wyse.

Thame Market trader and secretary of the Market Trader’s Co-Operative, Chris Hurdman, added: “It was the most successful market day ever and Thame was buzzing.”

He also thanked Thame Town Council for their support with the market’s event.

The Community Market Day was a great success with several local organisations and charities holding stalls and selling everything from plant pots and rainbow merchandise to knitted clothing and toys, all in aid of great causes.

There was also face painting, balloon modelling, tombolas, live music and a massive bouncy slide to keep the young visitors entertained.

MP John Howell, the member for Henley, was also among the shoppers and met with some of the organisations at their stalls.

To view more images go to www.facebook.com/ThameMarketTraders where you can also stay up to date with Thame’s weekly charter market.