High hopes after staff takeover at Grasshoppers Day Nursery

Staff at Grasshoppers Day Nursery in Aylesbury celebrated National Employee Ownership Day just weeks after they took over their company.

Balloons and bunting decorated the day nursery in Wendover Road as practitioners were treated to a Disney themed buffet lunch and quiz on Friday.

The nursery party is the latest celebration for staff who are now owners of the award-winning Childbase Partnership which has 41 day nurseries, including Grasshoppers, in the South of England and was voted top UK Employee Owned Business 2016/2017.

Manager Racheal Gooden said colleagues were still on a ‘high’ following the move from individual share ownership of the company to a Trust Board.

She said: “As owners, every employee has a voice and a role in the decision-making process so we are all personally invested in our nursery.

"EO Day gives us a chance to show the rest of the UK that we are proud of our company and that being an employee owner makes a difference to all our colleagues and the children in our care."

“Ofsted inspectors have repeatedly told us that a happy and engaged staff team equals confident children ready to realise their full potential,” she added.

Staff also received gift bags and in November they will receive a tax-free Partnership Dividend payment as part of the ‘Sharing our Success’ initiative at the company.