Hidden camera captures night-time fly tipper

Night-time fly tipping at College Road North gets a man convicted after his visit is filmed by a surveillance camera.

Stefan Busa, a 39, of Elmhurst Road, Aylesbury, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on 11 October 2017, pleading guilty to an offence of fly tipping.

The court was told that during the evening of 13 March 2017, Mr Busa was filmed - despite low light - by a hidden surveillance camera installed by investigators from the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

The images showed him dumping several plastic bags of household waste on College Road North, Aylesbury: an area often targeted by fly-tippers. When interviewed at Aylesbury Police Station, Busa admitted depositing the waste.

After acknowledging Mr Busa’s early plea, the magistrates fined him £769, ordered him to pay costs of £625 towards the clear up and the investigation, and added a £76 victim surcharge.

Aylesbury Vale District Council Cabinet Member for Environment Sir Beville Stanier, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "The site of this offence is isolated, and within yards of the Household Recycling Centre. Despite being at night, our camera was able to allow identification of the offender - showing that cover of darkness will no longer allow fly tippers to avoid prosecution."

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

Since November 2003 the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire has secured over 620 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences.

This has resulted in a significant saving to the Buckinghamshire taxpayer over the period, principally through reduced removal and disposal costs.

If you see any dumped waste please report it as soon as possible online at http://old.buckscc.gov.uk/fly