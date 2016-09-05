Help the search for young unsung heroes

Residents are being urged to honour the unsung young heroes of Aylesbury by nominating them for the first British Citizen Youth Awards (BCYA).

BCYA co-founder Mike Faulkner is calling on residents to help them find people aged under 16 from across the area who have made a positive impact on the community, helped a local charity or undertaken exceptional activities in support of others.

He added: “Selfless people are the key to making our society and communities the special places that they are, and this includes many unsung heroes who are often responsible for amazing things but don’t receive the praise they are due.

“We’d like to encourage people to help us give our amazing youngsters the credit they deserve. If you know a young person under the age of 16 who deserves to be recognised for their commitment to a good cause, then put them forward. Tell us who they are. We need the public’s help to find our young hidden heroes.”

The awards, in association with Specsavers, have attracted attention from big name supporters and patrons and hope to shine a light on some of the nation’s brightest stars of the future.

Ellen Conquest, store director at Specsavers Aylesbury, said: “We’re delighted to be getting behind this award and would encourage our customers to nominate a friend or relative who has selflessly done something for the benefit of others. Our young people do so much and they deserve to be celebrated.”

Dame Mary Perkins, co-founder of Specsavers, said: “The society we live in tomorrow will be shaped by the children of today, which is why championing amazing young role models is so very important.

“The young people that become the recipients of the first British Citizen Youth Awards will, I am sure, inspire other youngsters to emulate their good work and embody the spirit of transparency, integrity, determination and achievement that define these awards.

“Whatever it is that they have done to make a significant impact on society, their community, a charity or other good cause, it will have been with a selflessness and commitment that deserves to be publically acknowledged. These unsung heroes are the rising stars of the future – let us shine a light on them and celebrate!”

It could be someone special who selflessly supports a relative or friend, an inspiring individual who has overcome the odds to make a difference to other people’s lives or a community crusader who goes above and beyond for a good cause.

Public nominations for BCYA will close on September 16 before being reviewed by the BCYA committee. A list of this year’s recipients will be published in October ahead of a private ceremony where the selected nominees will be presented with BCYA titles and medals at The Palace of Westminster on October 18.

The British Citizen Youth Award is in association with Specsavers and creative communications group Beattie, who will each have representatives at the awards ceremony.

How to nominate:

Parents or carers will need to validate the nomination, and nominations will need to be seconded by someone not related to the child.

To apply, send an email to jacquif@britishcitizensawards.co.uk with BCYA in the subject line. There is no fee for making a nomination.