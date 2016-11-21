Help support Bucks families struggling at Christmas

Heart of Bucks is encouraging people to donate to help the almost 20,000 children living in poverty in the county.

A report called Vital Signs, due to be published in full soon, is set to highlight the pockets of ‘significant deprivation’ hidden within the county.

Donations are used to provide ‘emergency essentials’ for children and these vary from a warm winter coat to basic household goods such as beds, bedding, cookers or fridges.

Over the last two years the charity has distributed nearly £5,000 per month to help those in need but more donations are always required particularly in the run-up to the festive period.

Donations can be made through Local Giving, by bank transfer using sort code 60-01-31 and account number 50677160 or by a cheque made payable to Heart of Bucks and posted to Sunley House (4th Floor), Oxford Road, Aylesbury, HP19 8EZ.