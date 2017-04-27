Stoke Mandeville to recieve £1m boost to ease pressure on A&E this winter

Stoke Mandeville Hospital will receive a funding boost of £1m to ease pressure on the A&E department this winter.

The investment was announced by the Department of Health on Friday, and is part of £55.98 million of a total £100 million A&E capital funding outlined in the spring budget by the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, to ease pressure on emergency departments in time for winter.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital is one of 70 NHS hospitals being awarded a slice of the funding.

Isobel Day, divisional director integrated medicine, said: “The funding will enable the Trust to develop its urgent and emergency care facilities to provide care for patients who do not required treatment within the specialist Emergency Department; improving waiting times for all patients and improving the overall patient experience.”

The funding will be used by hospitals to meet the 95% standard of admitting, transferring, or discharging patients within four hours by ensuring patients are treated in the most appropriate setting.

The plans outlined by trusts include primary care streaming and co-locating GP practices within A&E departments to ensure patients are treated in the most appropriate setting.

This investment is one part of a 10 point A&E plan being implemented across the NHS this year to get performance to 95% during 2018.