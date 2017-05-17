Stoke Mandeville celebrate over 1000 years of Nurse service

Nursing staff at the National Spinal Injuries Centre (NSIC) at Stoke Mandeville Hospital celebrated giving a combined total of 1,264 years of service to the unit at a special ceremonyheld on 12 May, International Nurses Day.

Eighty-seven members of staff were invited to the awards ceremony, held in the Floyd Auditorium. An afternoon tea was also held after the awards.

Let's celebrate our wonderful NHS!

Twenty-eight people received certificates for achieving between five-10 years of service, 21 for 10-15 years’ service, 13 for 15-20 years’ service, eight for 20-25 years’ service, nine for

25-30 years’ service, five for 30-35 years’ service and one who has achieved 35 years of service.

Jeanette Tebbutt, divisional chief nurse for the specialist services division, said: “All of the team at the NSIC provide valuable and skilful care, and do such difficult work at times. We thought very hard about how we could mark International Nurses Day, and recognise the contributions that everyone makes to the unit, and the real difference they make to our patients.

“It gives us great pleasure – and a lot of pride – to recognise people’s long service at the NSIC. It’s very important that we take the time to step away from our busy, day-to- day work

in the unit to reflect on our achievements and to look back with pride on what we’ve done.”

Healthcare assistant Ann Mackenzie is the longest serving member of staff at the NSIC clocking up a fantastic 35 years.

Ann started in spinal injuries on a ward called 2 & 3X in 1982, and has also worked on St Patrick, St Joseph and eventually spinal out-patients where she is today.

Jeanette added: “Her knowledge and skills are second to none. It’s genuinely a great pleasure to have Ann working with us, and we thank her sincerely for all she has done in the

unit.”