Stoke Mandeville Cancer unit wins quality environment award

The Cancer Care and Haematology Unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital is delighted to have been re-accredited with the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM).

This is the second consecutive time the unit has achieved the MQEM which is re-assessed every three years.

Liz Turnbull, Macmillan Cancer education, information and support facilitator at the CCHU, said: “I am absolutely delighted the unit has successfully been re-accredited. Everyone here works so hard to ensure our patients receive the best possible care so to have this formally recognised is wonderful.”

The MQEM is a detailed quality framework used for assessing whether cancer care environments meet the standards required by people living with cancer. Everything from choice of appointments, to available food and the overall environment are looked at as well as policies, procedures and the care given.

The MQEM standards were developed in collaboration with more than 400 people living with cancer and with numerous stakeholders, including the Department of Health.

Cancer Services, in conjunction with Macmillan Cancer Support, is holding a Health and Wellbeing Information Day for patients, relatives and carers on 5 July from 9.15am to 3pm. The event, which takes place in the dining room at the post graduate centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, will include talks by cancer health experts as well as information stands. Lunch and refreshments will be provided courtesy of Macmillan. To book a place or find out more information please call the cancer education, information and support team on 01296 316537.