REVEALED: Here are the WORST GP Surgeries in the Buckingham area as rated by the patients

We can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in the Aylesbury Vale and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the ranking of the top ten worst of the 30 surgeries in the Buckingham area (within 10 miles) based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Worst surgeries, as voted by you

1. Purbeck Health Centre - Purbeck, Stantonbury - 55.8%

2. Westcroft Health Centre - 1 Savill Lane, Westcroft - 57.7%

3. Hilltops Medical Centre - Kensington Drive, Great Holm - 58.1%

4. Oakridge Park Medical Centre - 30 Texel Close, Oakridge Park - 58.4%

5. Furzton Medical Centre - 67 Dulverton Drive, Furzton - 61.1%

6. Stony Medical Centre - Market Square, Stony Stratford - 64.0%

=7 Alchester Medical Group - Ploughley Road, Ambrosden - 68.8%

=7 Victoria House Surgery - 119 Buckingham Road, Bicester - 68.8%

9. Dr Dickson And Partners - Avenue Road, Winslow - 68.9%

10. Watling Vale Medical Centre - Burchard Crescent, Shenley Church End - 72.7%

