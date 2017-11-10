REVEALED: Here are the WORST GP Surgeries in the Aylesbury area as rated by the patients

We can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in the Aylesbury Vale and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the ranking of the top ten worst of the 38 surgeries in the Aylesbury area (within 10 miles) based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Worst surgeries, as voted by you

=1 Fairford Leys Surgery - Kingsgate, Aylesbury - 56.5%

=1 Whitehill Surgery - Oxford Road, Aylesbury - 56.5%

3. The Mandeville Practice - Hannon Road, Aylesbury - 56.6%

4. Leighton Road Surgery - 1 Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard - 61.3%

5. Dr Dickson And Partners - Avenue Road, Winslow - 68.9%

6. Haddenham Medical Centre - Stanbridge Road, 69.5%

7. Salisbury House Surgery - Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard - 71.7%

8. The New Surgery - Church Yard, Tring - 72.7%

9. Poplar Grove Practice - Meadow Way, Aylesbury - 72.9%

10. Ashcroft Surgery - Stewkley Road, Wing - 75.4%

To see the full list, head to http://bit.ly/2mcxlw4