REVEALED: Here are the BEST GP Surgeries in the Aylesbury area as rated by the patients

We can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in the Aylesbury Vale and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the ranking of the top ten best and top ten worst of the 38 surgeries in the Aylesbury area (within 10 miles) based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Best surgeries, as voted by you

1. The Rycote Practice - Thame Health Centre - 94.4%

2. Water Meadow Surgery - Red Lion Street, Chesham - 93.9%

3. Waddesdon Surgery - Goss Avenue, Waddesdon - 92.4%

=4 Rothschild House Surgery - Chapel Street, Tring - 91.5%

=4 Little Rothschild Surgery - 71 Marsworth Road, Pitstone - 91.5%

=6 Unity Health - Stratton Road, Princes Risborough - 90.5%

=6 Wellington House Practice Chinnor - 5 Station Road, Chinnor - 90.5%

=8 Pitstone Surgery - Yardley Avenue, Pitstone - 90.4%

=8 Edlesborough Surgery - 11 Cow Lane, Edlesborough - 90.4%

10. Dr Sajid Zaib - Oakfield Road, Aylesbury - 89.9%

To see the full list, head to http://bit.ly/2mcxlw4