Raising awareness of mental health one blog post at a time

A woman is determined to raise awareness and change minds about mental health with her new blog.

Amy Stevens, who was diagnosed with Boarderline Personality Disorder (BPD) in 2014, has recently launched her blog, amysboarderline world.com, and hopes it can help and inspire others.

The Aylesbury mum-of-one said:“I am extremely passionate about raising awareness for mental health.

“I was inspired to create the blog by all the people I have met while going through the system of therapies and mental health interventions; all of the people I have met suffering – mostly in silence – through fear of being judged.

“I want to give them a voice. I really hope this blog will help those who are suffering with BPD and other mental health problems and let them know they are not alone.”

Amy has always loved to write, albeit privately, and when she was very poorly Amy began writing daily poetry and journal entries on subjects she found impossible to talk about.

She continued to write throughout her recovery and the idea of putting it into a blog came when family and close friends saw her pieces, and Amy realised she could help others who were struggling with mental health problems.

Speaking to the Herald on World Mental Health Day on Monday, the 30-year-old added: “One of the main challenges I have faced is a lack of understanding. When I was first diagnosed I only told my husband, then months later one or two family members.

“I was ashamed and embarrassed that I was ill and it was a very lonely place to be.

“Another big challenge is actually accessing care in the first place. It was a very, very long process after I initially went to my GP before I was referred for help.”

A yoga fanatic, Amy began blogging casually in May but as she started to get more readers and people contacting her with positive comments, she decided to take a professional approach and the new blog is the result.