Pharmacy opening times in Aylesbury this Easter

Hopefully the only hunting you’ll need to do this Easter will be for eggs, but if you are not sure where to find a pharmacy in a hurry over the Bank Holiday weekend, here are some things to remember.

Pharmacies are extremely helpful and can offer very effective advice on common illnesses and recommend over-the-counter medicines to treat them.

However, many pharmacies across Buckinghamshire will have restricted opening hours over Easter – so be prepared.

Where possible please plan ahead to make sure you get any repeat prescriptions or medicines you know you or someone you care for will need ahead of the Easter break.

Please also remember that pharmacy opening hours may be subject to change over Easter – it’s always worth calling ahead to make sure they are open to save a wasted trip.

The Buckinghamshire Health Help Now online service – can tell you which pharmacies have planned to be open near you and when. Health Help Now can also help you to decide which is the right health service option to use for your illness or injury.

You can also find details of your nearest pharmacy and a symptom checker, if you go to www.nhs.uk

If you think you need medical help or advice, but aren’t sure where to go, you can also call NHS 111 for guidance.

Below are the following opening hours over easter for Aylesbury's pharmacies:

Consult Pharmacy, 172 Tring Road: April 14 12:00-22:30 | April 16 14:00-16:00 | April 17 12-22:30 | May 1 12:00-22:30 | May 29 12:00-22:30

Morrisons Pharmacy, Station Way: April 14 09:00-13:00 /14:00-17:00 | April 16 CLOSED | April 17 09:00-13:00 /14:00-17:00 | May 1 09:00-13:00 /14:00-17:00 | May 29 09:00-13:00 /14:00-17:00

Tesco Pharmacy, Bicester Road: April 14 08:30-20:00 | April 16 CLOSED | April 17 09:00-18:00 | May 1 09:00-18:00 | May 29 09:00-18:00

Tesco Pharmacy, Tring Road: April 14 08:30-20:00 | April 16 CLOSED | April 17 09:00-18:00 | May 1 09:00-18:00 | May 29 09:00-18:00