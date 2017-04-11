A 20-minute NHS Health Check could save your life. That's the message from Buckinghamshire County Council to residents over 40 to encourage them to visit their doctor for a free health 'MOT'.

Public Health Director Jane O'Grady said the risk of heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and stroke increases over the age of 40, and a health check now could help prevent a small issue becoming a bigger problem later.

"Evidence shows that although people may feel fine now, they could be increasing their risk of developing heart disease in the future," said Dr O'Grady. "By taking up the offer of a free NHS Health Check now you could literally be saving your life in 20 minutes."

Letters from GPs in the next few weeks will invite people over 40 for a health check, although there's nothing to stop people making the first move, and asking their GP for an NHS Health Check, says Dr O'Grady.

"We especially want to encourage men as we know that they are at increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, but may be less likely to attend!" she said.

The County Council is organising health checks for its own staff, and opening Old County Hall in Aylesbury on Wednesday May 19 to provide free health checks for people who are unable to have their health check at their GP Practice.

Appointments for this and other locations around the county are bookable online at buckinghamshire.nhshealthchecks.com/locations. Alternatively, people can make an appointment for an NHS Health Check with their GP practice.