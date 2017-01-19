Inspirational body image documentary that's 'changing the world' is coming to Aylesbury

The director of a hit Australian documentary, Embrace, is changing how women feel about their bodies

Donna Wan is trying to get the film screened in Aylesbury, but needs your help!

She said: "I am hosting a special one-time screening of the film Embrace, on Monday 6 Feb at 6.30 at Odeon Aylesbury.



"This film documentary by Taryn Brumfitt has been shown in the US, Australia & NZ and is now coming to the UK. It premieres in London on 16 Jan but for us who can't make it into London I've arranged for a screening in Aylesbury!! Its an inspirational piece about body image - teach us to love ourselves, love our bodies - embrace ourselves!

"Unlike a traditional movie showing, my Demand Film screening requires that 64 tickets be reserved by 27 Jan 2017 in order for the screening to occur.



"I’m going to need your help if we’re going to make this event happen! I’d love to see you in the audience, and I’d really appreciate you helping me spread the word. Tell your other friends and have them join us for this special screening of Embrace! Thanks for all your support!



"To reserve your tickets or see the trailer, please visit my Demand Film Event Page here:



https://tickets.demand.film/event/1351

A history of the film Embrace, below:

In April 2013, photographer Taryn Brumfitt posted two photos on Facebook. One showed her in a bodybuilding competition that took place in the previous year.

The second showed her seven months later – soft, pale, and glowingly plumper. She captioned it her "non-traditional before and after photo". Within days, it had gone viral.

Everyone loves a before and after transformation, but Taryn's struck a particular chord. Having given birth to three children, she was contemplating having a tummy tuck when she thought about the example that would set for her daughter.

Instead, she decided to have a crack at getting the mythical "bikini body". And she discovered that her fellow bodybuilders were all still complaining about imperceptible physical flaws. She ditched the extreme regime, and put on weight – and discovered that she was finally happy with her body.

After her post, Taryn received thousands of messages from men and women who hated how they looked – in some cases to the point of suicide. "I cried so much in those early days," she says. "It was heartbreaking."

Launched a Kickstarter campaign to make a film where she would find out what makes us tick. Embrace, which opens here on January 16, garnered 8,600 backers and celebrity support from Ashton Kutcher, Rosie O'Donnell and Zooey Deschanel.

On the flipside, Facebook banned her film's poster and trailer, making that grass roots support a struggle, and Australia rated the film 15 due to a scene discussing genital surgery with a Beverley Hills plastic surgeon that depicts images of vulvas, which means the film cannot be shown in schools.