‘I have been classed as underweight yet I still have a bulging stomach’: Aylesbury mum’s appeal for help to fund post-pregnancy op

Many mothers will know the arduous journey getting back to their pre-baby body, but perhaps none have had as tough a time as Cheryl Castle.

Back in 2011, Cheryl, from Coldharbour, had an emergency C-Section during the birth of her first child.

As a complication of the operation, her baby belly has not returned to its normal shape, which has had a hugely detrimental effect on her mental health, and self-esteem.

Because the operation, known as a Diastasis recti or an abdominal separation, is classed as a cosmetic procedure, the NHS will not cover the cost of the surgery.

Cheryl is now trying to crowdfund it herself - a last resort, as she has been religiously training, eating sensibly and has even been classed as underweight from exerting herself in the gym.

Cheryl said: “I was told nothing will make a difference and I have spent almost five years exercising at least five times a week.

“I have dieted and lost weight yet the tummy has hardly improved.

“I have even been classed as underweight yet I still have a big bulging stomach.

“It has led to some really embarrassing situations where people have mistaken me for being pregnant, and it is having a massively negative affect on my mental health and self-esteem.

“Going out for clothes has been a nightmare, nothing ever fits.

“I’m usually between a size six and an eight but it is so hard to gauge anymore.

“I always come home empty handed and feeling very deflated.”

Cheryl’s appeal is currently sitting on £850 and she is aiming to raise £7,393.

She held a charity day in Fairford Leys last Saturday to raise funds for this operation.

To read more of Cheryl’s story and to donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/post-pregnancy-operation