Bucks Trading Standards chief gives warning on new smoking and vaping laws

Trading Standards are reminding retailers about new laws on tobacco and vaping that came into force from Saturday (May 20).

With new rules on tobacco products and e-cigarettes now in force, Steve Ruddy, head of Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards, said: “These new laws aim to protect people’s health and include standard plain packaging for cigarettes, a ban on 10-packs and limits on the strength of vaping liquids and the size of containers that hold them.

“We’ll be checking that retailers are complying with the rules and would urge them to make sure none of their previous stock remains on their shelves or is available online. The trade in illicit tobacco products undermines reputable businesses and we welcome all intelligence which could help us stamp out the problem – anyone with information about sellers flouting the law is encouraged to report it to us.”

*Anyone with information should contact 03454 040506.