Aylesbury Town Council launch the Dementia Action Alliance

To celebrate Dementia Awareness Week in May, Aylesbury Town Council will be launching the Aylesbury Town Dementia Action Alliance on Wednesday 17 May from 10am to 3pm at Aylesbury Library.

The Alliance has been formed to actively support our ageing community - many of whom may be affected by Dementia. Members participate through simple and small actions such as creating a seating area for those in need or displaying a membership badge in support of our quest to become a Dementia-Friendly town supporting its residents and community.

The launch is open to all, to come and see what steps you can take to become part of actively supporting our community; raising awareness about how Dementia impacts people’s lives and looking at what we can do as a town to support people for as long as they are able.

Aylesbury Town Council is working in association with Aylesbury Library, the Alzheimer’s Society, Trading Standards, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Waitrose, Carers Bucks and many more to support this initiative.

Come along and see how we have begun making simple and positive changes to our town. Often the smallest and simplest changes have the biggest impact.