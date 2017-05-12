Aylesbury Lymphoma Asosciation want people affected by lymphatic cancer to join support group

A national cancer charity is encouraging people who have been affected by lymphatic cancer to attend a support group meeting.

The Aylesbury Lymphoma Association support group will hold the meeting on Wednesday 17 May from 7.30 to 9pm in the Cancer Care and Haematology Unit of Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The group is made up of individuals who are, or have been, affected by lymphoma in some way including patients, family members, partners, friends and carers.

If you would like to attend the meeting, or would like further information about the group, please contact Pat (01296 614062), Theresa (01525 221288) or the Lymphoma Association’s Freephone helpline on 0808 808 5555 or visit www.lymphomas.org.uk.

Founded by patients in 1986, the Lymphoma Association is a UK charity dedicated to providing specialist medical information and support to people affected by lymphatic cancer including families, friends and carers.

Every year, more than 19,000 new cases of lymphoma are identified in the UK alone, making it the 5th most common cancer diagnosed by clinicians. Lymphatic cancer can occur in both men and women at any age, but is most common in people over 55. It is also the most frequently diagnosed cancer in teenagers and young adults.