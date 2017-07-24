‘He died doing what he loved’: Tribute to cyclist who died in A41 crash while attempting to set national record for a 91-year-old

A cycling club has paid tribute to one of its longest-serving members, who was the victim of a crash on the A41 at Aston Clinton last week.

Ray Dare, a member of Kingston Road Cycling Club, based in Surrey, was attempting to set a new national record for a 91-year-old, before he was in collision with a van on the A41 at 2.45pm on Wednesday July 19.

The club say Ray was ‘a truly amazing cyclist’ - having first joined them in 1951.

His love of the sport was clear from an early age and he purchased his first bike - an 18 inch Goodley Chater - aged 12.

Mr Dare was riding with fellow cycling club member John Beer at the time of the incident.

Mr Beer paid tribute to his good friend on the club website saying: “Ray died doing what he loved.

“I’m sure he was well on his way to the record, he’d done the two turns and the long descent, which he would have loved.

“He was hit on a straight flat open piece of road, he had two miles to go.

“We should all remember him for the truly amazing cyclist and husband and stepfather he was.

“My heart goes out to his wife Beryl and the rest of Ray’s family.”

Mr Beer added he wanted to thank the police at the scene and at Beryl’s house, other drivers who stopped to help, ambulance staff, the VTTA event organiser and the other riders.

Investigating officer Sergeant Mark Ashby of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this collision which has sadly resulted in the death of one man.

“We are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact us.”

You can contact police with any information about the incident by calling the non-emergency number 101.