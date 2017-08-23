Have your say on Local plan, Aston Clinton residents urged

Aston Clinton Parish Council is desperate for local residents to have their say in the neighbourhood plan.

Its call to arms comes after Buckinghamshire County Council revealed that they had earmarked parts of Green Park for potential future housing developments. A statement from the parish council says: “The village, through their feedback, told us that they don’t want this and want it kept as a local green space.

“If we can demonstrate that this green space is of particular importance and value to the local community, we have a very good chance of protecting it.

“You have the opportunity to decide whether you want this designated as a green space or not. The best chance of doing so is through the Aston Clinton neighbourhood plan. However, we must hear from you in order to prove that it is of special importance to you, as a local community.”

The Aston Clinton Neighbourhood Plan gives communities direct power to develop a shared vision for their neighbourhood and shape the development and growth of their area.

They are able to choose where they want new homes, shops and offices built, have their say on what those new buildings should look like and what infrastructure should be provided, and grant planning permission for the new buildings they want to see go ahead.

The spokesman added: “What you will need to do next is visit www.astonclintonneighbourhoodplan.org and complete a very short survey. You will also find full details, important dates and deadlines.” Consultation starts August 23 and closes on September 13.