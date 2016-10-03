Have you seen this man? He may have information about Aylesbury arson attack

Police want to speak to this man who they believe might have information about an arson attack.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 18 September at about 9pm at the Rabans Lane Industrial Estate.

An offender forced entry to a building at the site and a fire was then deliberately started inside, which caused extensive damage.

No one was hurt in the incident, and nothing is believed to have been stolen in the incident. No arrests have yet been made.

Investigating officer, PC Gary Scott, of Aylesbury Vale Local CID, said: “I believe that the man in these images could have information which is vital to our investigation into this incident.

“Anyone who recognises this man, or who has any information about this incident should contact us by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.