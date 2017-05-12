Have you seen James Delahoyde? He absconded from Sprinhill in April....

Thames Valley Police is making a renewed appeal to find a prisoner who absconded from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire.

James Delahoyde, aged 40, was last seen at the prison at 8.15pm on Friday 21 April.

James is white, slim, about 6ft, with receding dark brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen it is believed he was wearing dark trousers and a dark long sleeved top.

James is a prisoner at HMP Springhill following a conviction for drugs offences.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jim Forrest, of Local CID based at Aylesbury, said: “We are re-appealing for any information as to the whereabouts of James Delahoyde.

“If you see James or know where he is please call 999, or call 101 with any other information quoting reference 65 (22/4).

“James has links to Slough but we would also ask residents in Buckinghamshire to be vigilant and please keep an eye out for him.

“We would ask that you do not approach James, instead contact police as soon as possible.

“If you don’t want to speak to police directly you can always call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '65 (22/4)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.