Hard work pays off for Monkey Puzzle Nursery, as they get 'good' Ofsted rating

An Aylesbury Day Nursery is celebrating their latest Ofsted report, which classed them as ‘GOOD’ in all areas.

They rated the Day Nursery good in all four categories it was measured against; Effectiveness of leadership and management, Quality of teaching, learning and assessment, Personal development, behaviour and welfare and Outcomes for children.

The nursery which opened in October 2016, caters for children aged three months to five years.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the inspection and feel the outcome is a reflection of the hard work and dedication shown by the team.” said Amie Gordyk, the Nursery Manager.

“We look forward to building on what we believe to be a solid and progressive framework of processes, that will ensure your children receive amazing learning experiences together with the best possible care.”

The Ofsted Report noted the significant improvements made throughout the nursery, and specifically commented on the strong determination and “expectations to drive continual improvements within the nursery.”

Additionally, “Staff provide a welcoming environment with a broad range of activities that interests and supports children’s learning.”

Amie added, “During the inspection, the inspectors spoke very highly of the space and the environments available to the children and the way in which the environments and high quality of resources are set up to support children’s learning and provide good imaginative and sensory experiences for the children.”

The Ofsted Report stated: “Staff offer effective support to the children and ensure that they are well deployed to meet children’s individual needs.” “Staff consistently observe, track and check the children’s learning and development to ensure they are making good progress.” Amie further added, “The Inspectors were impressed with the accuracy of the children’s learning and development assessments and the way in which we implement our planning to target individual learning needs.”

The Ofsted Report also noted: “Staff encourage children to be independent, share and behave well.” “Children are happy and engaged at the nursery.” The inspectors were also very complimentary of the partnerships the nursery has with Parents: “Staff keep parents well informed about their child’s day and development.” “Children enjoy learning and are well supported in their literacy skills.” “All children are developing good mathematical skills.”

“All children are progressing well and are well prepared for their next stages in learning.”

A special thank you goes out to all our parents and staff who have supported us throughout. Without their continued loyalty, we would not have been able to show Ofsted what a nurturing environment our nursery setting is and the continual progression and learning experiences that our children enjoy.

If you would like further information, please visit www.monkeypuzzleaylesbury.co.uk or email: manager@monkeypuzzleaylesbury.co.uk.