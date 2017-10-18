Half term fun with jigsaws and spooks

There are some fun and unususal events taking place in Chinnor over the half term break.

Fundraising for the Chinnor Methodist Church Building Fund has seen many events taking place, and next week promises something different for visitors.

The church in Station Road is hosting Jig Fest, offering three days of fun with jigsaws and the opportunity to join the official UK Puzzle Club.

The family event takes place on Friday, October 27, 2pm to 5pm, Saturday, October 28, 11am to 5pm, and Sunday, October 29, 2pm tp 5pm.

Admission is just £1 and accompanied children are admitted free.

There will be completed jigsaws on display to view or buy, jigsaws to make up, tangrams, and a children’s room. There will be plenty of puzzles to buy and all proceeds go to the Chinnor Methodist Church Building Fund.

When you are all puzzled out, there is a chance to relax over drinks and cakes.

Refurbishment work has been taking place at the church to make it more appropriate for community use. There have been many fundraising activities such as quizzes, coffee mornings and dances but more funds are still needed.

Over the same weekend the Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway is running some special Halloween themed trips.

These include a Ghoulish Steam and Scream Bistro evening trip on Saturday, October 28, leaving at 7pm with a three-course Halloween-themed dinner to enjoy.

A Ghoulish Scream and Steam trip - just £1 for children in fancy dress - also runs on Saturday, October 28 at 7pm and 8.15pm.

Spooks and Ghouls trains run on Sunday, October 29, with a number of departure times.

For full details and to book, visit www.chinnorrailway.co.uk