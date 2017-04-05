Hakuna Matata! Haddenham kids put on Lion King production

These youngsters proved that the circle of life begins in Haddenham this week - when they performed an amazing production of The Lion King.

Haddenham Community Junior School put on their colourful production of the Disney classic to packed audiences, marking the end of term.

“When we decided on staging such a complex and sophisticated show, I was a little curious about what the end result was going to be like, but that end result was simply spectacular!” Said head teacher, Andy Leach.

With thanks to www. haddenham.net for the wonderful pictures.

The Lion King

The Lion King