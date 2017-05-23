Haddenham Classic Car Display rolls in on the 10th June.. Could you get involved?

Following the success of the last two Classic Car displays at Haddenham Fete, Jerome Flaxton is hoping for another great display at this year’s Fete on 10th June

Since 2015, he has gathered together a wonderful and varied collection of locally owned classic cars and military vehicles at Manor Farm. Bookings have been slower to come in this year, so he’s appealing to anyone with a Classic vehicle to please get in touch.

Jerome says: “The last two events have been a great day as owners could not only enjoy each other’s classics and talk to other enthusiasts but also enjoy the fete and local open gardens too. The cars are a popular attraction in a wonderful setting and we are very grateful to Tom Bucknell for allowing us to use this space.”

"The Haddenham Fete is a huge fundraiser for the village community so we invite car owners to make a voluntary donation towards the fete's charitable funds, but this is completely optional”.

17 year old Jerome is passionate about classic cars, being an owner himself. Jerome drives a 1982 Mini and is currently doing a full time Apprenticeship in Classic Vehicle Restoration. He knows only too well the challenges of driving an older car, having suffered the frustration of a breakdown en route of this month’s London to Brighton Mini Run!

Vehicles would need to arrive at Manor Farm on 10th June no later than 12.30 and remain on site (due to moving vehicle restrictions) until 4:30pm. Jerome adds “Car owners attend at their own risk, but people really respect these lovely old vehicles and we will make sure there are plenty of us there to supervise and talk to visitors”.

Jerome is appealing to all classic car owners to please get in touch and book a place at this year’s show. Places are limited, bookable on a first come, first served basis. To book a place, please contact Jerome Flaxton by email at jdflaxton@googlemail.com or by phone or text on 07818 557956 . He will send you an entry form and further information.