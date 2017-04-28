Haddenham Ceilidhs to call it a day after 45 years of performances

Haddenham Ceilidhs are set to call it a day after 45 years of unique dance events.

Haddenham Ceilidhs (pronounced 'Kayleys') are similar to barn dances, but with that extra something.

John Heydon said: "This has not been an easy decision to make but after 45 years, those involved in organising the Haddenham Ceilidhs and Concerts have decided to call it a day.

"We have all thoroughly enjoyed being involved and by the time we have our June Ceilidh, there will have been 438 Ceilidhs, including numerous Concerts, 31 Festivals and 19 New Year's Eve Extravaganzas. Times have been great and enjoyable but all good things must come to an end.

"My thanks go to all those who've made all these events such a success.

"We started in December 1972 and our current programme ends in June BUT we are also planning a finale on Saturday December 2, 2017. Please put this date in your diary now and help us celebrate 45 years of events at Haddenham Ceilidhs."

For the remainder of Haddenham Ceilidhs programmes, visit: http://www.haddenhamceilidhs.co.uk/prog.html