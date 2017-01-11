Search

Gridlock in Aylesbury as commuters face huge queues following burst water main

All the latest on the roads with traffic and travel news

Motorists are facing gridlock in Aylesbury this morning after a burst water main in Oxford Road.

Drivers have taken to social media this morning to complain about the level of traffic.

Nicky Batson (@Tawny75) said: “Heaven only knows what is going on in Aylesbury today, I have cycled past non moving traffic on both sides of town!”

AJ Cronin )@AJCronin) added: “If you are driving this morning.. good luck getting anywhere!!! Gridlocked all through main roads @_aylesbury”

Swale Photography (@steveocook) said: “#gardentown more like gridlock town #aylesbury”

