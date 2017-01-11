Gridlock in Aylesbury as commuters face huge queues following burst water main

Motorists are facing gridlock in Aylesbury this morning after a burst water main in Oxford Road.

Drivers have taken to social media this morning to complain about the level of traffic.

Nicky Batson (@Tawny75) said: “Heaven only knows what is going on in Aylesbury today, I have cycled past non moving traffic on both sides of town!”

AJ Cronin )@AJCronin) added: “If you are driving this morning.. good luck getting anywhere!!! Gridlocked all through main roads @_aylesbury”

Swale Photography (@steveocook) said: “#gardentown more like gridlock town #aylesbury”

