Great Horwood author pens her first romance novel at the age of 73

A ‘septuagenarian’ author has written her first novel, drawing on the romantic experiences of a life lived in Great Horwood.

Patricia Rudkin, 73, who has lived in the village since she was 22 years old penned the steamy tale, titled ‘Sun, Sea and Sex’, over the course of the last year.

She explained: “The novel was written to help me get over an unsuccessful relationship.

“Some of the themes in the book have come from my life but it’s totally a work of fiction.

“I’m not worried about how the book does, it’s just that writing is in me, and the process has helped me recover.”

‘Sun, Sea and Sex’ explores the making of Zeeta, a woman whose friendships help her to deal with two widely contrasting marriages and the romantic encounters that accompanied them.

Patricia lived in Great Horwood with her husband, until his passing 12 years ago.

The pair donated a sign to the village, in an act of appreciation, but it has since blown down.

Her appreciation for the village she calls home is even evident from her pen name: Greta Horwood – an anagram of Great Horwood.

She said: “I love my village and I’ve always been part of village life and I wrote the village news for 31 years and always enjoyed doing that.”

Patricia has also worked as the secretary for the village hall management committee, arranged village fetes and fundraising events and worked as the caretaker for Great Horwood Village School.

The new author hopes to write again, with plans for a historical novel and a children’s book, however her experiences with publishers have made her cautious.

She puts much of her success in getting the book published down to doing her own research online, and learning how to promote herself.

Patricia’s paperback was released by publisher Authoright on August 3, and can be purchased via Amazon.