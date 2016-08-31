Grammy award for Aylesbury Grammar School alumni Jules Buckley

A gifted conductor who learned his love of music under the stewardship of Aylesbury musicians has won a Grammy award.

Jules Buckley, 36 picked up the award earlier this year, and recently conducted the BBC Proms.

Jules, son of local doctor Keith Buckley, attended Aylesbury Grammar School and spent the ages of nine to 18 attending the Aylesbury Music Centre.

He learned his skills from teachers Kathy Gifford and Nick Care, and won place at the Guildhall to study trumpet.

In 2008 he co-founded the East Sussex Heritage Orchestra, and later the Netherlands-based Metropole Orkest, with who he won the award.

His proud mum Joan, who together with Keith retired to Devon, said: “This is his sixth year conducting The Proms at The Royal Albert Hall. This year he is doing three proms, one with Jamie Cullum and the Heritage Orchestra, another with Quincey Jones and the Metropole Orckest and one with Kamasi Washington with CBSO strings.

“The Grammy was for the album Sylvia, with the New York group Snarky Puppy, Jules arranged and recorded it with Metropole Orkest in Amsterdam and Michael League, the leadinger of the group wrote all the music.”