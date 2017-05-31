Go quackers for the grand duck race in Thame

Thame’s much loved Duck Race returns on Sunday, June 11,

Run by Thame and District Round Table, it is a floating lottery, with around 2,000 individually numbered rubber ducks dumped into the river from the bridge on the Old Long Crendon Road, assisted by the Thame crew of Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue and their high pressure hoses.

If your numbered ticket matches one of the first three ducks over the line, you win a prize paid in John Lewis vouchers, with all other proceeds donated to local causes.

For reasons unknown, the race is marshalled by Captain Ducky and his pirate crew, in weird and wonderful - but ultimately pretty rubbish - contraptions, to help the rubber duckies along their way.

The race starts on the old town bridge, accessed via Priest End, behind St Mary’s Church. Gates open at 10.30am and the race will start at around 11am.

Tickets are on sale for £2, from local groups, Thame Town Hall and at Thame Carnival held the day before the race.

There may be a limited amount of tickets on sale at the start line on the morning of the race - in previous years the event has sold out so it’s best to buy your tickets in advance if you can.