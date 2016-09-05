Give rugby a try at Buckingham’s high-flying girls club

With an emphasis on the try, there is a call for more girls to give rugby a go and join up with a club who work hard and play hard.

That is the message from Lisa Bussell, who helps run Buckingham RFC Girls for those aged 13 to 18.

The squads are in training ahead of only their second ever season and if last year is anything to go by, they will need a second trophy cabinet.

The club has grown from just seven members this time last year to a group of 25 but Lisa is keen to boost numbers further.

She said: “We’ve got a fantastic little community and our U13s pretty much beat everyone last season.

“It’s brilliant fun and we were amazed at how well we did.

“Many represented the Royal Latin School when they became national schools champions.

“We have many talented girls and we are looking to expand our squad.”

Lisa, who used to play herself for a team in Hemel Hempstead, wants girls and their parents to know that it is a very safe game and everything is in place to ensure it is.

“A lot of parents can be a bit frightened and think: ‘Not my little girl, playing rugby’.

“But it’s no more dangerous than ice skating and there are no more injuries than in any other sports.

“I suppose people look at it and think we run into each other and tackle each other but it’s really safe.”

All the coaches have played the game themselves and are fully first-aid qualified. There are strict guidelines from the RFU, rugby’s governing body.

So, bring along a pair of rugby boots and a gum-guard and you’re all set to give rugby a try.

Skills are taught through small-sided games which are designed to inspire the girls and create a fun atmosphere.

Once more confident, some simple practices are introduced with some light contact. Sessions are active, fun, safe, and a great way to make new friends.

There is a taster session at Buckingham Rugby club in Maids Moreton on September 11 from 1pm until 4pm.

For more information or to register your interest, email lisa@bussell.me.uk