Geeks of the Vale unite and take over for Waterside Theatre's first ever Comic Con

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It's the Waterside Theatre first ever Comic Con to take place next month!

Expect to see some bright and colourful costumes on display - as fans of all things geeky head to the venue on August 5 and 6.

Giant R2D2 which will on display at the Waterside Theatre Comic Con

Organisers say that the theatre's versatile space gives scope for the event to take over the entire building with thousands of visitors expected over the weekend sharing a passion for all things geeky.

Numerous stalls and vendors will be showcasing their wares alongside fun displays, film props and interactive experiences. Actors and artists from film, TV, and the comic world will be in attendance, giving the public the chance to meet them and take part in many photo opportunities.

Stella Gould, of Fanzone Events which organised the event, said: "We are a family-run business and have been trading at comic cons all around the country for about 10 years now.

"Four years ago we organised our very first comic-con in the Watford area, small event but a very successful one.

"On the back of this we then started to expand. There are traders at our events selling everything from artwork to Lego, collectable toys and figures to jewellery and much, much more. It’s a great family day out."

With the Game of Thrones throne, Jurassic Park jeep and R2D2 already confirmed in the line-up for the big weekend, alongside names including Doctor Who’s Colin Baker, Red Dwarf’s Hattie Hayridge and Farscape’s Virginia Hay, geeks of the Vale and beyond will not want to be anywhere else!

Visitors are encouraged to take part in the Comic Con Cosplay competition. To take part sign up on arrival in the Cosplay Zone in Circle 1.

Single day tickets and weekend passes are on sale now. Call 0844 871 7607 (Calls 7p per min plus your phone company’s access charge) or visit atgtickets.com/aylesbury (booking fee applies).