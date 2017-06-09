GE2017: Conservatives David Lidington retains seat in Aylesbury

Conservative Leader of the House of Commons David Lidington has retained his seat as Aylesbury’s member of Parliament.

Mr Lidington has been the area’s MP since 1992.

The result has just been announced

He recently stood in for Theresa May at Prime Minister’s Questions - taking on fierce questioning from the House of Commons.

Before his current role in Parliament he served as Minister for Europe.

The results were as follows:

David Lidington, Conservative - 32,313

Mark Bateman, Labour - 17,617

Steven Lambert, Liberal Democrat - 5,660

Vijay Srao, UKIP - 1,296

Coral Simpson, Green Party - 1,237

Kyle Michael, Independent - 620