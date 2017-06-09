GE2017: Buckingham constituency results breakdown

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow romped home with the lion’s share of the votes in the Buckingham constituency.

Parliamentary convention means that none of main parties - Labour, Conservative and Lib Dem stand against the speaking in Buckingham.

Many voters have expressed their disatisfaction with the system, which effectively takes away their democratic right to vote for the party of their choice.

The Green Party’s Michael Sheppard came in second place this time. Turnout was 68.64%

Here is a breakdown of the results:

Speaker John Bercow: 34,299

Green Party, Michael Sheppard: 8,574

Independent, Scott Raven: 5,638

UKIP, Brian Mapletoft: 4,168