Gas leak in Aylesbury ‘may have been caused by vehicle striking pipe’

A gas leak near Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury this afternoon (Monday) may have been caused by a vehicle striking a pipe, according to Thames Valley Police.

Crews from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 3pm to the incident, which led to the closure of the B4443 Lower Road from Stoke Mandeville Hospital/Asda roundabout back towards Stoke Mandeville.

A fire service spokesman said they believed the incident was caused by a ruptured pipe, with a police spokesman adding they believed that a vehicle may have struck it.

The police and fire services remained on the scene until during the rush hour, when the fire service were able to isolate the incident and pass control over to gas engineers.