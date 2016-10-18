Garage demolition plans for Tring are grinding residents’ gears

Residents have been reacting to controversial plans to bulldoze Tring’s only petrol station and the Market Auto Centre to make way for 35 retirement flats.

Having held an exhibition at Tring School, developers are collating feedback before submitting an application to Dacorum Borough Council.

But the proposals are believed to include one and two bedroom apartments, a communal garden and a car park which would require the demolition of the Brook Street garages.

Nursery Gardens resident Kevin Hudson, who attended the exhibition at Tring School, is concerned about the prospect of losing his view of the Chilterns.

He said: “This development will be a blight on the landscape and will not fit in with the surrounding area, not to mention the extra pressure on town infrastructure including an extra 100 plus residents and their vehicles.

“So, come on people of Tring, unless you want this concrete tower to occupy a prime location in our town, don’t let ‘sleepyville apathy’ allow Dacorum Borough Council to go ahead with this preposterous scheme.

“I feel the battle has only just begun.”

Helena and Peter Holliday, who live in Highfield Road, said: “Plonking an intrusive development in such a prominent position would damage Tring’s character and blight existing homes.

“Town cramming in such a location with retirement flats, with their nominal parking arrangements would be irresponsible town planning. The removal of a much needed petrol station would be a significant loss of amenity to the district and move Tring towards becoming a mere dormitory town.”

A spokesman for the developer agent, Peter Brett Associates, said a statement will be made by the developers once feedback had been processed.