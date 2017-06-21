Fun in the sun at Aylesbury Soapbox Derby

More than 800 people joined the fun in the sun at this year’s Soapbox Derby in Whitehill Park on Sunday June 18.

Organised by Aylesbury Town Council, the event gave children and adults the chance to build their own go-karts and then race around a circuit in the park.

Aylesburys Soap Box Derby - held at Whitehill Park PNL-170619-144424009

The competition was fiercely contested with only a handful of seconds between the top entrants in both age groups.

The Best Looking Kart was Aussie Rockets driven by Alfie Cohen, the senior event was won by Wiggle Auto Racing and the junior event was won by Roy’s Rollers.

The town council’s events officer, Ruth Mayhew, said: “We had about 800 people in attendance and as well as enjoying the racing they also enjoyed the inflatables and painting which were both in the shade.

“We had four crashes but no injuries, and the first corner did seem to be an area where some of the karts seemed vulnerable,” she added.

Aylesburys Soap Box Derby - held at Whitehill Park PNL-170619-144408009

