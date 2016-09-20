Fun for everyone as Aylesbury Mosque celebrates 25 years

Aylesbury Mosque celebrated its 25th anniversary with a family funday at its home in Havelock Street at the weekend.

Entertainment included face-painting, men on stilts and a bouncy castle while the police and fire services attended with their vehicles and provided demonstrations.

Tours of the mosque also ran throughout the day.

Mosque secretary Masood Ahmed said: “It was a tremendous occasion, we had more than 1,000 people there of all faiths, colours and backgrounds.

“It was a great opportunity to bring the community together.”

Dignitaries including Aylesbury MP David Lidington, High Sheriff Milly Soames and Superintendent Olly Wright also attended.

Mr Ahmed added: “I would like to thank everyone who attended.

“It was a great occasion that we can build on and use to improve our relations with the community.”