Fun for all the family at Aylesbury Mosque Eid fayre

Aylesbury Mosque is holding an Eid fayre, featuring fun activities for all the family, on Saturday September 9.

The fayre runs from 11am to 4pm at the mosque in Havelock Street and is free for all to attend.

Activities include a bouncy castle, face-painting and arts and crafts.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day and there will also be tours of the mosque, religious exhibits and the chance to have a go at henna art.

President of the mosque’s executive committee Asad Mahmood said: “We are delighted to be hosting this event at the Mosque and look forward to celebrating this special occasion in the company of our local community and once again, throw our doors open to all: young, old, Muslims, non-Muslims, practically everyone from our local community.

“This is a very significant occasion and ultimately, it’s an opportunity to once again demonstrate the unity, trust and love we share for each other in this small town of Aylesbury.

“I very much look forward to welcoming everyone at the Aylesbury Mosque on September 9.”