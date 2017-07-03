From Arsenal to Waddesdon - Alan's big run to celebrate 50, honour his late father and raise money for charity

An adventurous 50-year-old honoured his late dad by completing 55 miles of running in a day from Arsenal to Waddesdon.

Alan Wheeler was approaching his 50th birthday last year, when he came up with the idea to to a 50@50 charity challenge.

And on Saturday he ran from the former home of his family's favourite football team Arsenal, to Waddesdon in aid of Great Ormond Street - his father who died in 2015's favourite charity. A journey of exactly 55 miles.

His wife Helen said: "The training was tough, what started as a walk developed into a walk/run, to make it more challenging.

"We had friends and family at various checkpoints throughout the day, Al started at 4.12 am and completed at The Lion pub in Waddesdon at 7 pm.

"So far he has raised, including gift aid just under £2000."