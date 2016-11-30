Friends raise funds for Lupe, whose life was tragically cut short by train accident

Lupe Palomero was hit by a train two weeks ago on the Old Stoke Crossing and friends are trying to raise funds to get her body repatriated..

Friends of a women tragically hit by a train have launched a crowdfunding initiative to help her family repatriate her to Argentina.

Fellow employees of Mercedes Guadalupe Palomero during her time at Stoke Mandeville Hospital are hoping to raise money for her family living in Argentina, to help with the funeral costs and repatriation.



They have set a target of £3,000, and have currently raised £2,000.



On November 9, Ms Palomero finished a short shift at the hospital – clocking out at 1.07pm. She was cycling home when she tragically struck by a train at the Old Stoke crossing. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.



Ms Palomero, known to her friends as Lupe, was from Argentina and had been here in Aylesbury and the UK for about 18 months to study for a university degree in physiotherapy.

She had been working at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on the helpdesk, following the completion of her university course.



Work colleague and friend, Waqaas Ahmed, said: “She was a good friend and work colleague of mine. We worked together at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Helpdesk, and we as a team are getting together to raise money for her family to help towards repatriation, the funeral and general help for the family.



"Our friend Lupe Palomero was born in Mar del Plata in Argentina. She moved to United Kingdom and Aylesbury around 18 months ago, for a fresh start. A new beginning, alone, without her own family. A better life for herself. She came to this country to make a change in her life, to enhance her studies in massage therapy and recently secured a new job as a massage therapist for Urban Massage.

"She had beautiful people around her because she was an amazing person with a big smile on her face. She always brought joy to our lives and was always enthusiastic. She wanted a better life for us and for herself. Far from her own family, Lupe considered us as her family, here in the UK. Lupe was a caring person, full of life and love. It is so sad that she had to go so soon. Saying goodbye is the hardest part of loving someone. We are so grateful our lives were touched by such an amazing woman.

"You graduated from this earthly existence with honours. You left us with wonderful memories that make us smile. We will miss those big bear hugs.

"Countless acts of love and kindness. You did so much more than inspire and delight all who knew you and there isn't a single person who will forget how they felt in your presence, or forget your unconditional love or unfailing encouragement.

"You live on within each of us.

"All of your friends here are trying to get you home to your loving parents. To this end, we are fund raising in your memory and asking every one to look inside there hearts and help us with this noble cause to donate some money to help get you home”.

Friends and work colleagues are now appealing for any donations, or any other ideas for possible fund-raising events to help reach the target of £3,000.

For more information,

visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/waqaasahmed