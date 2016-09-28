Friars Square shopping centre security guard Sirtaj all set for top bodybuilding competition

A Friars Square Shopping Centre security guard is flexing his muscles in the world of bodybuilding, and is really doing rather well.

Sirtaj Rahman, recently took part in a competition in Hayes in which he came second, and has now been invited to the British Finals.

The dad of two, who was once labelled ‘fat sausage’ by unkind school bullies, said: “My town has been so good to me and has given me so much support,getting stopped by people congratulating me, people messaging me to train them or about supplements and advice.

“Tony Montalbano has been helping me with my routine and my coach, Eddie Abbew, has been amazing as always.

“I feel like I have a new outlook on life now and I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for those people and for my children Isaac and Jasmine my wife Bryony and my three brothers Miraj, Siraj, and Dilraj they’ve supported me with everything.”